Woman killed in east end stabbing; man in custody

A woman is dead and a man is in custody following a stabbing in North York.

Police say they were called to an apartment building on Rowena Drive in the area of Victoria Park Avenue and Lawrence Avenue just after 1:30 p.m. following reports someone had been stabbed.

A woman, believed to be in her 40s, was found suffering multiple stab wounds. She was transported to a trauma centre in critical condition where she died of her injuries.

Paramedics say a second person, a man, was also taken to hospital.

Police say a man with a knife was located nearby and placed into custody. It’s uncertain if the man taken to hospital is the same person in custody.

No further details have been provided as to what may have led up to the incident or what the relationship is between the victim and suspect.

The homicide unit has taken over the investigation.