Woman seriously injured in Brampton stabbing; man in custody

One man is in custody after a woman was serious injured in stabbing in Brampton Sunday morning.

Peel police say they were called to a home near Berringer Grove and James Potter Road in the area of Steeles Avenue West and Chinguacousy Road just before 6:30 a.m.

When they arrived, they discovered one victim suffering from stab wounds. She was transported to a trauma centre in non-life threatening condition.

Police say they have a man in custody but provided no further details.