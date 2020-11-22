Loading articles...

Woman seriously injured in Brampton stabbing; man in custody

Last Updated Nov 22, 2020 at 9:17 am EST

A woman suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries in a stabbing in Brampton. CITYNEWS/Arthur Pressick

One man is in custody after a woman was serious injured in stabbing in Brampton Sunday morning.

Peel police say they were called to a home near Berringer Grove and James Potter Road in the area of Steeles Avenue West and Chinguacousy Road just before 6:30 a.m.

When they arrived, they discovered one victim suffering from stab wounds. She was transported to a trauma centre in non-life threatening condition.

Police say they have a man in custody but provided no further details.

