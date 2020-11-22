Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Wisconsin congressman says he tested positive for COVID-19
by The Associated Press
Posted Nov 22, 2020 8:40 pm EST
Last Updated Nov 22, 2020 at 8:44 pm EST
FILE - In this Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, file photo, Rep. Bryan Steil, R-Wisconsin, speaks before President Donald Trump arrives at a campaign rally at the Waukesha County Airport in Waukesha, Wis. Steil said in a statement Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, that he has tested positive for COVID-19. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, File)
JANESVILLE, Wis. — U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, according to a statement from the Republican lawmaker, who represents Wisconsin’s 1st congressional district.
The congressman said he began experiencing mild symptoms over the weekend and contacted his health care provider while at home in Janesville, Wisconsin.
Steil said he spent all of last week working in Washington, D.C.
“Following CDC guidelines, I am immediately quarantining and will continue serving the people of Southeast Wisconsin from my home in Janesville,” he said.
Steil was first elected in 2018 and held on to his seat in Wisconsin’s 1st congressional district, which includes Kenosha and Racine counties and portions of Milwaukee, Rock, Walworth and Waukesha counties.