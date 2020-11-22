Toronto, Peel Region set for 28-day lockdown: What's open and closed

With Toronto and Peel Region set to become the first areas to enter the ‘lockdown’ tier of the province’s COVID-19 response framework as of 12:01 a.m. Monday for at least the next 28 days, here’s a look at what that means for residents in those areas.
WHAT’S OPEN
- Schools, childcare centres, pharmacies, doctors, and dentist offices will be staying open during the lockdown
- Essential services such as supermarkets, grocery stores, convenience stores, hardware stores, discount and department store-type retailers, LCBO and beer stores and safety supply stores will also be open. There will be a 50 per cent capacity limit for in-person shopping, which means there could be lineups to get into these places.
- Vet services will remain open
- Motor vehicle sales are permitted by appointment only
- Garden centres and plant nurseries are open by appointment only unless outdoor curbside pickup or delivery is available to the public
- Outdoor markets are allowed with current public health measures
CLOSED WITH NO EXCEPTIONS
- Hair salons and barber shops
- Nail salons
- Tattoo parlours
- Casinos, bingo halls and gaming establishments
- Amusement parks
- Strip clubs, bathhouses and sex clubs
- Museums, galleries, science centres, zoos and aquariums
CLOSED BUT WITH EXEMPTIONS
No indoor organized public events or social gatherings of any kind are allowed except with members of the same household. Outdoor gatherings, where physical distancing can be maintained, are limited to 10 people
Funerals, weddings, religious services
There is a limit of 10 people both indoors and outdoors as long as physical distancing can be maintained. The Catholic Archdiocese of Toronto says it is suspending public masses for the duration of the lockdown, however, churches will remain open for private prayer.
Restaurants, bars, food/drink establishments
Indoor and outdoor service is prohibited but establishments can offer take out, drive through and/or delivery which includes the sale of alcohol.
Retail malls
- Curbside pickup or delivery only for non-essential businesses; no in-person shopping
- Essential businesses located within malls are permitted to be open with 50 per cent capacity limits
- Food courts are open for take-away service only
- Two-metres of physical distancing must be maintained while standing in line
Sports and recreation facilities, gyms, fitness centres
- All gyms are closed
- All indoor facilities such as courts, pools and rinks are closed
- Indoor team and individual sports are prohibited, including training. Exemptions are in place for high performance and pro league teams/athletes
- Community centres and multi-purpose facilities are allowed to be open for such things as child care services
- Outdoor sports, classes and amenities are limited to 10 people
Meeting and Event spaces
These spaces are closed with exemptions for court and government services while mental health and addiction support services are limited to 10 people.
Movie theatres/cinemas
Only drive-in theatres/cinemas are permitted.
Cannabis
Cannabis dispensaries can only offer curbside pickup. No in-person shopping.
Driving instruction
In-person instruction is not allowed; virtual instruction is permitted.
Horse racing
No races are allowed, only training.
Housekeeping, maids, nanny services, babysitters, maintenance services
All of these are permitted with public health measures.
Hotels, motels
Hotels and motels can remain open but pools, fitness centres and meeting rooms are all closed
Libraries
- Curbside delivery and pick-up permitted
- May be open for permitted services such as daycare
- No classes allowed
Nightclubs
Nightclubs can only remain open if they offer take-out, drive through or delivery of food/drink service.