Toronto, Peel Region set for 28-day lockdown: What's open and closed

With Toronto and Peel Region set to become the first areas to enter the ‘lockdown’ tier of the province’s COVID-19 response framework as of 12:01 a.m. Monday for at least the next 28 days, here’s a look at what that means for residents in those areas.

WHAT’S OPEN

Schools, childcare centres, pharmacies, doctors, and dentist offices will be staying open during the lockdown

Essential services such as supermarkets, grocery stores, convenience stores, hardware stores, discount and department store-type retailers, LCBO and beer stores and safety supply stores will also be open. There will be a 50 per cent capacity limit for in-person shopping, which means there could be lineups to get into these places.

Vet services will remain open

Motor vehicle sales are permitted by appointment only

Garden centres and plant nurseries are open by appointment only unless outdoor curbside pickup or delivery is available to the public

Outdoor markets are allowed with current public health measures

CLOSED WITH NO EXCEPTIONS

Hair salons and barber shops

Nail salons

Tattoo parlours

Casinos, bingo halls and gaming establishments

Amusement parks

Strip clubs, bathhouses and sex clubs

Museums, galleries, science centres, zoos and aquariums

CLOSED BUT WITH EXEMPTIONS

No indoor organized public events or social gatherings of any kind are allowed except with members of the same household. Outdoor gatherings, where physical distancing can be maintained, are limited to 10 people

Funerals, weddings, religious services

There is a limit of 10 people both indoors and outdoors as long as physical distancing can be maintained. The Catholic Archdiocese of Toronto says it is suspending public masses for the duration of the lockdown, however, churches will remain open for private prayer.

Restaurants, bars, food/drink establishments

Indoor and outdoor service is prohibited but establishments can offer take out, drive through and/or delivery which includes the sale of alcohol.

Retail malls

Curbside pickup or delivery only for non-essential businesses; no in-person shopping

Essential businesses located within malls are permitted to be open with 50 per cent capacity limits

Food courts are open for take-away service only

Two-metres of physical distancing must be maintained while standing in line

Sports and recreation facilities, gyms, fitness centres

All gyms are closed

All indoor facilities such as courts, pools and rinks are closed

Indoor team and individual sports are prohibited, including training. Exemptions are in place for high performance and pro league teams/athletes

Community centres and multi-purpose facilities are allowed to be open for such things as child care services

Outdoor sports, classes and amenities are limited to 10 people

Meeting and Event spaces

These spaces are closed with exemptions for court and government services while mental health and addiction support services are limited to 10 people.

Movie theatres/cinemas

Only drive-in theatres/cinemas are permitted.

Cannabis

Cannabis dispensaries can only offer curbside pickup. No in-person shopping.

Driving instruction

In-person instruction is not allowed; virtual instruction is permitted.

Horse racing

No races are allowed, only training.

Housekeeping, maids, nanny services, babysitters, maintenance services

All of these are permitted with public health measures.

Hotels, motels

Hotels and motels can remain open but pools, fitness centres and meeting rooms are all closed

Libraries

Curbside delivery and pick-up permitted

May be open for permitted services such as daycare

No classes allowed

Nightclubs

Nightclubs can only remain open if they offer take-out, drive through or delivery of food/drink service.