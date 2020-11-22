The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada (all times Eastern):

10:45 a.m.

Ontario is reporting 1,534 new cases of COVID-19 today, along with 14 new deaths linked to the virus.

The numbers are down slightly from a new single-day high case count of 1,588 reached yesterday.

The latest figures come a day before new lockdown measures are set to take effect in the longstanding hot spots of Toronto and neighbouring Peel Region.

Both enter the grey classification of the province’s pandemic response framework tomorrow, meaning most non-essential businesses will be closed or limited to providing curbside or delivery service.

10:30 a.m.

A small town in western Newfoundland is asking residents to stay home and businesses to close amid COVID-19 concerns.

In a release Saturday night, the town of Deer Lake said the town office and arena were closing until December 7, and asked non-essential businesses to follow suit.

The town says residents should stay home as much as possible, especially those with high risks for complications.

There are five cases of COVID-19 currently active in western Newfoundland, with the source of one of those infections still unknown.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 22, 2020.

The Canadian Press