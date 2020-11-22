Loading articles...

Report: Serge Ibaka agrees to two-year deal with Clippers

Last Updated Nov 22, 2020 at 12:04 am EST

Toronto Raptors center Serge Ibaka (9) celebrates after making a basket against the Brooklyn Nets during the second half in Game 3 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kim Klement/Pool Photo via AP)

Free-agent big man Serge Ibaka has agreed to a deal with the Los Angeles Clippers, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

This is a developing story. For the latest developments overnight, listen to 680 NEWS
