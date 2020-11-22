Loading articles...

Putin holding off on US presidential congratulations

Last Updated Nov 22, 2020 at 10:44 am EST

Russian President Vladimir Putin listens during a meeting in the Kremlin, in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020. (Alexei Nikolsky, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

MOSCOW — President Vladimir Putin says Russia is willing to work with whomever is officially declared the next president of the United States, but that he won’t offer congratulations until the winner is formally decided or a candidate concedes.

Putin’s remarks broadcast Sunday on state television reiterate earlier Kremlin comments on why Putin had not congratulated Joe Biden after major news organizations called him president-elect, as did many other world leaders.

“We are just waiting for the end of the internal political confrontation,” Putin said, referring to Republican challenges to the vote count.

”We will work with any person who will be given the trust of the American people. But who will be given this trust? It must either be indicated by political custom when one of the parties recognizes the victory of the other, or the final results of the elections are summed up in a legitimate, legal way,” he said.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 13 minutes ago
Snowfall has reached the GTA, visibility on major routes is reduced. Ensure your headlights are on and you are driv…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Just moments ago
Looks like winter outside for many of us in #GTA. Are you excited for the snow? ❄️
Latest Weather
Read more