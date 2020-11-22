Loading articles...

Police arrest 15-year-old boy in Wisconsin mall shooting

Last Updated Nov 22, 2020 at 6:14 pm EST

WAUWATOSA, Wis. — A 15-year-old boy was arrested in connection to a shooting at a suburban Milwaukee mall that injured eight people, authorities said Sunday.

Wauwatosa Police Chief Barry Weber said the shooting happened during a dispute Friday afternoon between two groups. He said four “innocent bystanders” suffered what were believed to be non-life threatening injuries. Investigators said the suspect ran out of the mall alongside other other people.

“We do know there was some sort of altercation, and that’s when the bullets started flying,” Weber said during a press conference Sunday.

The name of the suspect has not been released, and authorities didn’t announce charges Sunday. Investigators say they have recovered a firearm.

The mall was closed Saturday, and investigators were on scene overnight. Shoppers were allowed back on Sunday, police said.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 52 minutes ago
All lanes have RE-OPENED #EB401 east of Yonge express.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 11 minutes ago
Beautiful picture of the snow in Markham!
Latest Weather
Read more