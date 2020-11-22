Ontario reports more than 1,500 new cases of COVID-19 for 2nd straight day

For the second straight day Ontario reported more than 1,500 new cases of COVID-19.

Provincial health officials confirmed 1,534 new infections which is a slight decline from yesterday’s single-day record 1,588.

The seven-day rolling average has climbed to 1,415 – up from 1,408 just a week ago.

For the fifth straight day, Peel Region is the virus hotspot with 490 new cases, followed by Toronto with 460 and York Region with 130.

Both Peel and Toronto are set to enter the lockdown phase of the province’s new COVID-19 measures starting Monday.

An additional 14 deaths were reported, raising the provincial total to 3,486. A majority of the new deaths were from people 80-years and older and half were in long-term care settings.

Provincial officials completed 46,389 tests in the last 24 hour period, the fourth straight day more than 40,000 tests were processed. The number of backlogged tests fell to 30,427.

While hospitalizations fell to 484, almost 40 hospitals did not submit data which is the norm on weekends. The number of patients in the ICU and on ventilators rose slightly over the past 24 hours.