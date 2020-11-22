Loading articles...

Loeffler has negative COVID-19 test 2 days after positive

Last Updated Nov 22, 2020 at 2:44 pm EST

Vice President Mike Pence and Kelly Loeffler wave to the crowd during a Defend the Majority Rally, Friday, Nov. 20, 2020 in Canton, Ga. U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler waves behind Pence. (AP Photo/Ben Gray)

ATLANTA — U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler’s latest coronavirus test came back negative, but her campaign said Sunday she will continue to quarantine at least until she gets another negative result.

The Georgia Republican is facing a Jan. 6 runoff in the state’s twin U.S. Senate races.

Loeffler took a rapid COVID-19 test Friday evening that came back positive, a day after she campaigned with Vice-President Mike Pence and U.S. Sen. David Perdue, who also faces a Jan. 6 runoff.

A test Saturday came back inconclusive and Sunday’s test came back negative, Loeffler’s campaign said.

“Out of an abundance of caution, she will continue to self-isolate and be retested again to hopefully receive consecutive negative test results. We will share those results as they are made available. She will continue to confer with medical experts,” Loeffler campaign spokesperson Stephen Lawson said in a statement.

Loeffler’s campaign has said she didn’t have COVID-19 symptoms and is following CDC guidelines both to isolate and inform people with whom she had direct contact.

Perdue said before Loeffler’s negative test was announced Sunday that he would remain at home as he awaited Loeffler’s results. Pence staffers have not indicated whether he has been tested for COVID-19 since campaigning with Loeffler or whether he plans to isolate.

Loeffler has held several rallies in recent weeks with crowds packed into close quarters and many audience members not wearing masks.

Loeffler is facing Democrat Raphael Warnock in a Jan. 5 runoff election — one of two races that will determine which party has control of the Senate. The other race will feature Perdue and Democrat Jon Ossoff.

If the Republican wins either race, then the party will keep control of the U.S. Senate.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 19 minutes ago
Another vehicle into the ditch #EB401 east of Kennedy collectors. #DriveCarefully
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 15 minutes ago
The snow has coming down at a pretty good clip in Markham! Thanks for sharing, Daniel!
Latest Weather
Read more