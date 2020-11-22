Loading articles...

Injured driver fled scene of single-vehicle crash in Mississauga

A Peel Regional Police vehicle is shown in a 2020 Twitter photo. (FILE/TWITTER/@PEELPOLICE)

Peel police say they have found the driver of a vehicle that crashed into a pole in Mississauga and fled the scene.

Officers responded to a collision in the area of Bloor Street and Fieldgate Drive just before 11 a.m.

A driver hit a pole and then fled the scene, but the vehicle was found unoccupied a short while later.

The investigation led police to a residential building and a male was taken to a trauma centre.

More to come

