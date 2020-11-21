Three dead in multi-vehicle crash on Highway 401 in Mississauga

Three people are dead following a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 401 in Mississauga.

Provincial police say a tractor-trailer and at least two other vehicles were involved in the crash. There are indications other vehicles may have been caught up in the debris of the crash.

Peel paramedics say two males were pronounced dead at the scene while a third male was taken to a trauma centre in critical condition where they later died from injuries sustained in the crash.

A fourth man was taken to a local hospital with what was described as ‘moderate’ injuries while another individual was treated on scene and not transported.

Both east and westbound lanes of Highway 401 are closed from Mississauga Road to Highway 407 as part of the investigation.