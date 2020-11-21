SIU identifies man fatally shot during incident that killed OPP officer

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has identified the man fatally shot in an incident on Manitoulin Island earlier this week. An OPP officer was also killed during the interaction.

Constable Marc Hovingh, a 28-year veteran with the OPP was shot and killed after he and another officer responded to an “unwanted man” on a property in Gore Bay.

The SIU says he and the man exchanged gunfire and both died after being taken to hospital.

The man has been identified as Gary Borhman, 60, of Gore Bay.

Investigators remain in the area processing the scene and post-mortems are being conducted in Toronto. Three civilian witness have also been interviewed.

The mayor of Gore Bay says the shooting has left the community reeling. Dan Osborne says news of the incident quickly spread through the small island community.

He says it’s the kind of place where everyone knows everyone, and the loss is “devastating.”