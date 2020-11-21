Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Singapore-Hong Kong air travel bubble postponed
by Zen Soo, The Associated Press
Posted Nov 21, 2020 4:27 am EST
Last Updated Nov 21, 2020 at 4:28 am EST
HONG KONG — Singapore and Hong Kong have postponed a planned air travel bubble meant to boost tourism for both cities, amid a spike in coronavirus infections in Hong Kong.
The air travel bubble, originally slated to begin Sunday, will be delayed by at least two weeks, Hong Kong’s minister of commerce and economic development, Edward Yau, said at a news conference on Saturday.
Hong Kong reported 43 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, including 13 untraceable local infections.
The travel bubble arrangement would originally have allowed visitors between both cities to travel without having to serve a quarantine as long as they completed coronavirus tests before and after arriving at their destinations, and flew on designated flights.
“In light of the situation in Hong Kong, I think it’s the responsible way to put this back for a while, and then sort of relaunch it at a suitable juncture,” Yau said.
