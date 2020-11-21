Loading articles...

Police: woman, 3 children dead in murder suicide

Last Updated Nov 21, 2020 at 5:28 pm EST

MARION, Va. — Police in Virginia say a woman and three young children are dead in an apparent murder-suicide.

The Smyth County Sheriff’s Office said authorities discovered the bodies of a 27-year-old woman, a 10-year-old and 3-year-old child after responding to a call Friday morning in Marion, a small town in Virginia’s southwest.

Police said a 6-year-old child was found in critical condition. The child was taken to a hospital and later died. An 8-year-old child “escaped the scene,” police said.

Police said a preliminary investigation shows the woman killed the children and that there are no other suspects. Police did not immediately release the names of the woman and children.

Police did not say what the woman’s relationship was to the children.

The Associated Press

