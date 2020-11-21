Loading articles...

Ontario reports new single day high of 1,588 COVID-19 infections Saturday

A worker wearing a protective shield checks COVID-19 samples prior to analysis at a LifeLabs testing facility in Toronto on May 5, 2020. (Cole Burston/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Ontario reported 1,588 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, a ris from the 1,418 new infections yesterday.

Another 21 deaths were also reported.

Peel Region remains the virus hotspot with 522 new cases, followed by Toronto with 450 and York Region with 153.

Provincial officials completed almost 46,700 tests in the last 24 hour period, with the positivity rate sitting at 3.4 per cent.

More to come

