No winning ticket for Friday night's $43.9 million Lotto Max Jackpot

Last Updated Nov 21, 2020 at 6:58 am EST

TORONTO — No winning ticket was sold for Friday night’s $43.9 million Lotto Max jackpot.

That means the jackpot for the next draw on Nov. 24 will grow to approximately $50 million, and there will also be two Maxmillions prizes of $1 million each up for grabs.

The Canadian Press

