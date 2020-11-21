'Significant' amount of snow on the way for the GTA Sunday: Environment Canada

The Greater Toronto Area can expect to see a “significant amount” of snow beginning Sunday morning, Environment Canada says.

The federal weather agency said in a special weather statement Saturday the region could expect to see five to ten centimetres of snow.

The snow will likely taper-off in the overnight hours into Monday.

“Travel is expected to be impacted due to moderate to heavy snow,” they said. “Motorists should be prepared for winter weather driving conditions.”

Environment Canada said the snow is a result of a “Colorado Low” that will make its way from Ohio and into the St. Lawrence River area Sunday into Monday.

“There is still some uncertainty in model guidance as to the exact track of the low and the axis of heaviest snow,” they said. “We will continue to monitor the situation and update Special Weather Statements as newer data becomes available.”

