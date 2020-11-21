Loading articles...

Man dies in shark attack in Western Australia

Last Updated Nov 21, 2020 at 10:58 pm EST

SYDNEY, Australia — A man died Sunday after being attacked by a shark in Western Australia, the eighth fatality in the county this year.

Police were called to Cable Beach, a popular tourist spot on Australia’s Indian Ocean coast, at about 8:40 a.m. The 55-year-old was pulled from the water with serious injuries and treated by police before paramedics arrived. He died at the scene, police said.

Park rangers immediately closed the beach.

The man was the eighth to die in a shark attack in Australia this year, the highest toll since 1929 when nine died. The introduction of shark nets at popular beaches in the 1930s led to a significant fall in fatal attacks.

The Associated Press

