Loeffler quarantining after mixed COVID test results
by The Associated Press
Posted Nov 21, 2020 10:48 pm EST
Last Updated Nov 21, 2020 at 10:58 pm EST
Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., takes the stage before Vice President Mike Pence during a Defend the Majority Rally, Friday, Nov. 20, 2020 in Canton, Ga. (AP Photo/Ben Gray)
ATLANTA — U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler is quarantining after receiving mixed results from recent coronavirus tests.
A spokesperson for the Georgia senator’s campaign said in a statement Saturday night Loeffler took two rapid COVID tests on Friday morning which came back negative.
The statement says she received another test Friday evening and the results came back positive. Loeffler tested again Saturday morning and the results were inconclusive.
Her campaign says she doesn’t have symptoms. The statement says she is following CDC guidelines and informing those with whom she was in direct contact.
Loeffler appeared at a campaign event with Vice-President Mike Pence and Sen. David Perdue in Georgia on Friday.
The Associated Press
{* loginWidget *}