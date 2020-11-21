Loading articles...

Gas prices rise in NJ, drop around county at large

Last Updated Nov 21, 2020 at 10:14 am EST

TRENTON, N.J. — Gas prices rose in New Jersey but dropped around the country as a whole amid decreasing demand and an increase in total domestic gasoline stocks.

AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $2.21, up two cents from last week. Drivers were paying an average of $2.57 a gallon a year ago at this time.

The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $2.11, down two cents from the previous week. Drivers were paying an average of $2.59 a gallon a year ago at this time.

Analysts expect demand to decrease in coming weeks with many states seeing rising COVID-19 cases and officials warning against holiday travel.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 09:21 AM
UPDATE: All lanes closed EB & WB 401 from Mississauga Road to the 407 due to the collision. Stay tuned for updates.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 07:01 AM
Good morning! Sunrise at 7:20 am.🌤️ 4 degrees right now. Dry start to the weekend with mostly cloudy skies. Your hi…
Latest Weather
Read more