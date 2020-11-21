Loading articles...

COVID-19 case loads keep surging in Canada as 3 provinces report new one-day highs

Last Updated Nov 21, 2020 at 4:44 pm EST

A man makes his way across an office tower bridge during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Thursday, October 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

OTTAWA — At least three provinces have reported new highs for daily COVID-19 infections a day after the federal government’ urged Canadians to be more proactive in helping to bring the surging virus back under control.

Health officials in New Brunswick, Ontario and Saskatchewan all reported new single-day peaks in new diagnoses today. 

New Brunswick recorded 23 new cases over the past 24 hours, Saskatchewan logged 

439, and Ontario reported 1,588.

Case numbers climbed noticeably in three of Canada’s four Atlantic provinces, marking a sharp departure from recent trends which have seen infection counts stay relatively low.

The acceleration of the virus also continued in Nunavut, which saw 25 new cases today.

The surging numbers come a day after new federal modeling showed daily tallies could reach 20,000 nationwide if Canadians don’t drastically limit their contacts in a bid to stop transmission of COVID-19.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 21, 2020.

The Canadian Press

