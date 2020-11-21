Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Actor Joaquin Phoenix stops by vigil outside Burlington slaughterhouse
by the canadian press
Posted Nov 21, 2020 12:02 am EST
Actor Joaquin Phoenix stopped by a regular vigil outside a slaughterhouse in Burlington, Ont., on Friday.
Toronto Pig Save, which holds the vigils each week, says the Academy Award-winner paid tribute to Regan Russell, who died at one of the events earlier in the year.
Russell, 65, a longtime animal rights activist, was giving water to pigs that were en route to the Fearman’s Pork slaughterhouse when she was struck and killed.
Halton police charged the truck driver with careless driving causing death, a provincial traffic offence that could result in anything from a monetary penalty to two years in jail.
The activists have called on police to upgrade that to a criminal charge, but police say there’s no evidence to suggest the 28-year-old driver struck Russell with criminal intent.
Phoenix used his Oscars acceptance speech this year to promote veganism.