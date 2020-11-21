Loading articles...

6 COVID-19 cases linked to Aurora fitness classes

Last Updated Nov 21, 2020 at 2:37 pm EST

Aurora Fit Body Boot Camp. Photo credit: Google Maps

York public health say at least six cases have been linked to fitness classes at Aurora Fit Body Boot Camp.

Officials say the first case was confirmed on Nov. 14 and since then, six cases have been associated with the classes.

The individuals attended classes between Nov. 9 and Nov. 14 from 5:45 a.m. to 7:30 a.m. each day.

All the cases were people who live in York Region and contract tracing for the confirmed cases is still ongoing.

Each class had a maximum of eight individuals and health officials say the fitness studio was acting incompliance with current public health measures, but during the class, face coverings and masks were not worn by participants.

The risk for others in the class is still low and anyone who attended is asked to self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days.

 

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 24 minutes ago
UPDATE: EB/WB 401 still closed between the 407 and Mississauga Rd.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 01:00 PM
We're seeing a little bit of sun in Downtown Toronto. What are you seeing this afternoon? #Toronto #GTA #Saturday…
Latest Weather
Read more