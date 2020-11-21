Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
6 COVID-19 cases linked to Aurora fitness classes
by Meredith Bond
Posted Nov 21, 2020 2:28 pm EST
Last Updated Nov 21, 2020 at 2:37 pm EST
Aurora Fit Body Boot Camp. Photo credit: Google Maps
York public health say at least six cases have been linked to fitness classes at Aurora Fit Body Boot Camp.
Officials say the first case was confirmed on Nov. 14 and since then, six cases have been associated with the classes.
The individuals attended classes between Nov. 9 and Nov. 14 from 5:45 a.m. to 7:30 a.m. each day.
All the cases were people who live in York Region and contract tracing for the confirmed cases is still ongoing.
Each class had a maximum of eight individuals and health officials say the fitness studio was acting incompliance with current public health measures, but during the class, face coverings and masks were not worn by participants.
The risk for others in the class is still low and anyone who attended is asked to self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days.
{* loginWidget *}