Man, 25, dead following vehicle collision in Clarington, Durham police say

A May 2020 file photo of two Durham Regional Police cruisers. (FILE/Tony Fera/CityNews Toronto)

A 25-year-old man has died following a single-vehicle collision in Clarington, police say.

Durham Regional Police say they were called to Lakeshore Road, west of Newtonville Road, at around 7:25 p.m. Friday.

“A passing motorist on Lakeshore Road came across a 2009 black Hyundai Accent that had left the roadway on the south side, struck a large tree and partially rolled over,” police said in a news release Saturday. “The passing motorist immediately called 911.”

Police said the driver was the lone occupant of the vehicle. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition but later died of his injuries.

“It is believed that the collision occurred approximately one hour prior to the call to 911,” police said. “Investigators believe that speed and alcohol were contributing factors to this collision.”

The collision remains under investigation, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police directly. Tips can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers.

