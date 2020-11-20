Loading articles...

US-Gov-Sum,100

Last Updated Nov 20, 2020 at 6:44 pm EST

DemGOPOth

Current 24260

Won 380

Leading 000

Holdovers 20190

———

Trend 23270

Insufficient Vote000

Net Change:

Winners -1+10

Leaders 000

———

-1+10

Insufficient Vote:

Dem Open 0

GOP Open 0

Oth Open 0

Dem Incumbent 0

GOP Incumbent 0

Oth Incumbent 0

0

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
Retweeted @PeelPolice: Collision 2 vehicles involved Kennedy Rd/Orenda Ct #Brampton One male driver with serious injury taken to hospital. Other d…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 51 minutes ago
Thats beautiful!
Latest Weather
Read more