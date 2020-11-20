Loading articles...

Toronto Raptors to start upcoming NBA season in Tampa

Last Updated Nov 20, 2020 at 1:06 pm EST

Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry (7) drives for the basket as Milwaukee Bucks guard Pat Connaughton (24) defends during second half action in Game 4 of the NBA Eastern Conference final in Toronto on Tuesday, May 21, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

The Toronto Raptors say they will start their season playing home games in Tampa, Fla., after being unable to come to an agreement with various levels of government to play at Scotiabank Arena during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The NBA team confirmed the news in a statement, saying they worked diligently with public health officials to secure a plan but due to the “current public health situation facing Canadians, combined with the urgent need to determine where we will play,” they decided to begin the 2021 season in Tampa.

More to come

||||
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 17 minutes ago
Retweeted @TPSOperations: GAS LEAK: Dundas St W + Manning Ave - construction crew has hit a gas line - @enbridgegas attending - @Toronto_Fire atte…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 11:19 AM
The 680 NEWS Weather Guarantee Jackpot currently sits at $18,900. ⁦It’s already 16°C as of 11am at YYZ. If it gets…
Latest Weather
Read more