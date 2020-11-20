Toronto Raptors to start upcoming NBA season in Tampa

The Toronto Raptors say they will start their season playing home games in Tampa, Fla., after being unable to come to an agreement with various levels of government to play at Scotiabank Arena during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The NBA team confirmed the news in a statement, saying they worked diligently with public health officials to secure a plan but due to the “current public health situation facing Canadians, combined with the urgent need to determine where we will play,” they decided to begin the 2021 season in Tampa.

