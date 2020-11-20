Loading articles...

Toronto officer injured after Range Rover rams into police car during pursuit

A Toronto police officer was injured and a police vehicle damaged during a pursuit on Nov. 20, 2020.

Toronto police say an officer is in the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a cruiser was hit by another vehicle during a pursuit.

Police say officers who were called to reports of someone with a gun on Friday and were pursuing a Range Rover when it rammed into their cruiser.

The force says the officer was injured in that collision.

They say the Range Rover fled the area and police are still looking for the vehicle.

Police are asking anyone with more information or video footage to contact them.

|
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 07:14 PM
Retweeted @PeelPolice: Collision 2 vehicles involved Kennedy Rd/Orenda Ct #Brampton One male driver with serious injury taken to hospital. Other d…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 06:24 PM
Thats beautiful!
Latest Weather
Read more