Toronto officer injured after Range Rover rams into police car during pursuit

Toronto police say an officer is in the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a cruiser was hit by another vehicle during a pursuit.

Police say officers who were called to reports of someone with a gun on Friday and were pursuing a Range Rover when it rammed into their cruiser.

The force says the officer was injured in that collision.

They say the Range Rover fled the area and police are still looking for the vehicle.

Police are asking anyone with more information or video footage to contact them.