Toronto commits to opening 79 additional park washrooms ahead of pandemic winter

Toronto residents say several public washrooms across City parks remain closed despite health officials suggesting that people safely gather outside. Tim Mossholder

The City of Toronto is opening 79 additional park washrooms this winter to accommodate outdoor activities during the pandemic.

The move will more than double the usual number of available washrooms in winter to a total of 143.

Many washrooms in the city are not built for winter use, but city staff looked at the possibility of opening more as the COVID-19 pandemic brought attention to the issue.

A staff report has determined that 28 additional washrooms can be kept open.

Fifty-one portable washrooms will also be placed in high-use locations where winter activities are expected occur.

The city says it will present options for safe outdoor winter activities during the viral pandemic in the next few days.

