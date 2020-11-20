With Toronto & Peel headed for lockdown, York mayors are concerned residents will cross over

York region has avoided lockdown status and will remain in Ontario’s ‘Red-Control‘ zone for the time being.

This comes after the Ford government announced York’s neighbours – Peel and Toronto – are headed for lockdown by Monday. That has some mayors, including Vaughan’s Maurizio Bevilacqua and Markham’s Frank Scarpitti, on high alert.

Bevilacqua told 680NEWS he won’t be surprised if people living in Toronto and Peel cross over into York.

“I would imagine that would be the case but everybody has to be responsible,” Vaughan’s mayor said.

“At the end of the day, COVID-19 is going to be defeated by everyone exercising their personal responsibility.”

I urge residents of Toronto & Peel to remain in their municipalities and not travel to York Region for the purposes of meeting family & friends, running errands or holiday shopping.#topoli #onpoli #COVID19Ontario https://t.co/iNf619BfLW — Mayor Frank Scarpitti (@frankscarpitti) November 20, 2020

With non-essential retail stores closed in Toronto and Peel starting on Monday, Markham’s mayor is urging people in the locked down areas not to travel to York region to meet up with family and friends, run errands or do their holiday shopping.

“We need to flatten the curve and reduce the alarming increase of COVID-19 in the Greater Toronto Area,” Scarpitti said.

“…For now, Markham and York Region will remain in the Control – Red Level. We need to continue to do our part.”

In mid-October, long lines were seen at an LA Fitness in Milton as more people from Toronto and Peel crossed over to attend gyms and fitness centres in other regions that had reopened at the time.

Bevilacqua said that while he feels York region has done a good job, for the most part, at controlling the spread of the virus, that doesn’t mean things can’t change.

“One of the things that we have learned with COVID-19 is that we have to be reactive and proactive and definitely flexible in a change of circumstances,” Vaughan’s mayor said.

“If we do act in a responsible manner, I think we can get through this and come out stronger.”