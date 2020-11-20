The Toronto Zoo to close indefinitely, amid new restrictions

With new lockdown restrictions returning to Toronto, one of the city’s biggest attractions has announced it will be closing until further notice.

As of next week, the Toronto Zoo will shut its doors to the public.

RELATED: Toronto and Peel headed for lockdown: Non-essential retail limited to curbside pickup, gyms and barbers close

The zoo will remain open this weekend, with the closure will beginning on Monday when the new restrictions kick in.

Zoo staff will continue to work through the closure to take care of the 5,000 animals on site.

Full refunds will be issued to anyone who has bought tickets for any zoo events beyond this weekend. All memberships will be extended for the duration of the closure.