THE BRIGHT SPOT: GTA holiday festivities, 'Monster' hit, Canadian icons on Fallon, Kevin?!

If you’re feeling ‘COVID fatigue’ — which is actually a thing — don’t worry. We’re here to remind you that there is still plenty of good news happening.

The holidays came early to the GTA

If you’re looking for some holiday cheer, there are some options for you to consider while you practice social distancing.

Events are happening throughout the GTA, including light displays, The Toronto Zoo is turning it’s courtyard into a holiday marketplace, the Fairmont Royal York has its ‘Thirsty Elf Patio,’ see the lit-up trees at the Distillery District and at the Eaton Centre.

Tonight, we marked the start of the holiday season and #DistilleryWinterVillage with the lighting of our 44-foot Christmas Tree! ????✨ Now until March 31, experience a winter wonderland with starlit canopies, outdoor dining chalets, festive music and more! https://t.co/p7OhArCpY8 pic.twitter.com/Fid5oHz1RB — Distillery District (@DistilleryTO) November 12, 2020

Un-belieb-able — Justin Bieber and Shawn Mendes have teamed up for new hit ‘Monster’

It’s finally happened.

Canada’s Justin Bieber and Shawn Mendes have teamed up for a new song.

Earlier this week, both singers posted teaser videos online with just their names, the title of the song, ‘Monster,’ and the date, Friday November 20th.

The single from Mendes’ album, ‘Wonder.’

KEVIN?! ‘Home Alone’ is 30 years old

This week, holiday-favourite ‘Home Alone’ turned 30 years old.

On November 16, 1990 — Kevin’s parents took off to Paris — leaving their kid behind to fight off burglars.

Have you noticed every scene in Home Alone has red and green in it?

Happy 30th anniversary, 'Home Alone'! Here are five fun trivia facts about the classic. What's your favorite scene????? https://t.co/2Dmnlqatap pic.twitter.com/yGQ65tNIjx — IMDb (@IMDb) November 16, 2020

A ‘Canadian edition’ of The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon

Two Canadian icons were on the Tonight Show this week.

After releasing a new book, and announcing his retirement from acting, Michael J. Fox joined Jimmy Fallon.

Recently announced as one of People Magazine’s ‘sexiest men alive,’ Dan Levy joined Fallon as well.

