THE BRIGHT SPOT: GTA holiday festivities, 'Monster' hit, Canadian icons on Fallon, Kevin?!

Last Updated Nov 20, 2020 at 12:44 pm EST

TOP LEFT: THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP TOP RIGHT: THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Invision - Richard Shotwell BOTTOM LEFT: GETTY IMAGES/Arijit Mondal BOTTOM RIGHT: THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Invision - Jordan Strauss

If you’re feeling ‘COVID fatigue’ — which is actually a thing — don’t worry. We’re here to remind you that there is still plenty of good news happening.

See for yourself!

The holidays came early to the GTA

If you’re looking for some holiday cheer, there are some options for you to consider while you practice social distancing.

Events are happening throughout the GTA, including light displays, The Toronto Zoo is turning it’s courtyard into a holiday marketplace, the Fairmont Royal York has its ‘Thirsty Elf Patio,’ see the lit-up trees at the Distillery District and at the Eaton Centre.

READ FULL STORY HERE:  Holiday festivities happening in the GTA while you practice social distancing

Un-belieb-able — Justin Bieber and Shawn Mendes have teamed up for new hit ‘Monster’

It’s finally happened.

Canada’s Justin Bieber and Shawn Mendes have teamed up for a new song.

Earlier this week, both singers posted teaser videos online with just their names, the title of the song, ‘Monster,’ and the date, Friday November 20th.

The single from Mendes’ album, ‘Wonder.’

WATCH: Shawn Mendes, Justin Bieber – Monster

KEVIN?! ‘Home Alone’ is 30 years old

This week, holiday-favourite ‘Home Alone’ turned 30 years old.

On November 16, 1990 — Kevin’s parents took off to Paris — leaving their kid behind to fight off burglars.

Have you noticed every scene in Home Alone has red and green in it?

READ THE FULL STORY: ‘Home Alone’ has turned 30 years old

A ‘Canadian edition’ of The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon 

Two Canadian icons were on the Tonight Show this week.

After releasing a new book, and announcing his retirement from acting, Michael J. Fox joined Jimmy Fallon.

WATCH: Michael J. Fox Watched Back to the Future with Princess Diana

Recently announced as one of People Magazine’s ‘sexiest men alive,’ Dan Levy joined Fallon as well.

WATCH: Best, Worst, First with Dan Levy

 

