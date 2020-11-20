Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Suspect in Quebec City sword attack will undergo psychiatric evaluation
by The Canadian Press
Posted Nov 20, 2020 12:24 pm EST
Last Updated Nov 20, 2020 at 12:28 pm EST
QUEBEC — The 24-year-old man accused of first-degree murder in the Quebec City Halloween night sword attack will undergo a psychiatric evaluation.
Carl Girouard’s lawyer, Benoit Labrecque, told Quebec court Judge Sarah-Julie Chicoine today the report on his client’s mental health should be ready when the case returns to court Jan. 26.
Girouard will remain detained until then.
Prosecutor Francois Godin told the court about 90 per cent of the evidence against Girouard has been disclosed to the defence.
Girouard is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and five counts of attempted murder after a man dressed in a medieval costume and wielding a Japanese-style sword went on a rampage Oct. 31 in Quebec City’s historic district.
The people killed were Francois Duchesne, 56, a museum employee, and Suzanne Clermont, 61, a hairdresser, and the four surviving victims whose identities are public are Remy Belanger de Beauport, Gilberto Porras, Lisa Mahmoud and Pierre Lagrevol.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 20, 2020.