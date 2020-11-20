Loading articles...

Spokesman: Trump's eldest son tests positive for coronavirus

Last Updated Nov 20, 2020 at 6:14 pm EST

WASHINGTON — A spokesman says President Donald Trump’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., has been infected with the coronavirus.

The spokesman says the younger Trump learned his diagnosis earlier this week, has no symptoms and has been quarantining.

Trump Jr. is the latest member of the president’s family to become infected with the virus.

The president, the first lady and their son Barron have recovered from the virus.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 9 minutes ago
Retweeted @TO_MainRoads: #TrafficAlertTO: I74227 CLEARED: WARDEN AVE NB Before SHEPPARD AVE E
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 51 minutes ago
Thats beautiful!
Latest Weather
Read more