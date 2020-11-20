Loading articles...

S&P/TSX composite edges up in early trading, U.S. stock markets pull back

Last Updated Nov 20, 2020 at 9:58 am EST

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index edged higher in early trading, boosted by gains in the metals and mining sector, while U.S. stock markets pulled back.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 9.41 points at 16,919.22.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 54.52 points at 29,428.71. The S&P 500 index was down 5.01 points at 3,576.86, while the Nasdaq composite was down 21.64 points at 11,883.07.

The Canadian dollar traded for 76.65 cents US compared with 76.44 cents US on Thursday.

The January crude contract was down 17 cents at US$41.73 per barrel and the December natural gas contract was up five cents at US$2.64 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was up US$16.20 at US$1,877.70 an ounce and  the December copper contract was up eight cents at US$3.28 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 20, 2020.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)

The Canadian Press

