Residents urged not to panic buy, as lockdowns return to Toronto and Peel

It became an issue during the the first wave lockdown. And it looks like it could become a problem again during the second wave lockdown.

Panic buying is back. At least it appears that way.

Doug Ford announced on Friday afternoon that both Toronto and Peel Region will be moving into lockdown under the ‘Grey Zone‘ in relation to the province’s COVID-19 colour-coded framework.

After hearing the news, some residents didn’t waste time getting in line to buy extra essentials.

Following the announcement of a Toronto lockdown coming Monday, the Friday evening line-up at the Costco on Wilson near Dufferin is huge. Some customers tell me they are definitely buying extra items, others are not. @680NEWS pic.twitter.com/PClaWwKXf4 — Mark Douglas (@Douglas680NEWS) November 20, 2020

In March, the issue of panic buying led to shortages of toilet paper at stores across the province. It provoked many businesses to put a limit on how many rolls of toiler paper could be purchased by each customer at a time.

During his announcement of the lockdown, Doug Ford took time to urge residents to avoid panic buying. The premier said stores will have more than enough supplies to get through the lockdown period.

“Grocery stores, pharmacies and big box stores will remain open safely with capacity limits to make sure you can access all the goods you need. There’s no need to buy more than you need. By avoiding panic buying we can make sure that supply chains are not impacted and there’s enough for everyone.”

Stores and distributors noted during the first wave of COVID-19 that the lack of toilet paper on the shelves wasn’t a shortage, but was the result of some people stocking up with a much higher supply than they needed.

During the first lockdown, Ford, along with Toronto mayor John Tory, were among the long list of public officials who encouraged all residents to avoid buying more items than they would need for a two week period.