Quebec's anti-corruption police arrest two suspects in alleged school board fraud

Last Updated Nov 20, 2020 at 2:44 pm EST

MONTREAL — Quebec’s anti-corruption police force says it has arrested two people in connection with an alleged fraud scheme at a major Montreal-area English-language school board. 

Police said today in a news release Caroline Mastantuono and Christina Mastantuono will face fraud-related charges stemming from their time as employees with the Lester B. Pearson School Board.

The anti-corruption unit, known as UPAC, says it’s still looking for a third suspect in the case; it says the suspects who were arrested have been released on a promise to appear in court in January.

Caroline Mastantuono, a former director of the board’s international department, is alleged to have collaborated with a recruitment firm to produce and use false documents, causing a financial risk to the board and deceiving the Immigration Department. 

Christina Mastantuono, an employee in the same department, is alleged to have participated in the scheme, which allegedly took place between 2014 and 2016. 

The unit says both suspects will be charged with production of false documents, forgery and fraud, while Caroline Mastantuono will also be charged with breach of trust.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov 20, 2020.

The Canadian Press

