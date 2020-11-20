Loading articles...

Quebec proposing 'moral contract' for holidays amid COVID-19 pandemic

Quebec Premier Francois Legault responds to reporters questions during a news conference on the COVID-19 pandemic at the National Assembly in Quebec City on September 15, 2020. Quebec has begun rolling out its COVID-19 advertising campaign in the hopes of putting a human face on the deadly virus and reaching those who discount its severity. The ads -- the first of which was released Tuesday night -- include testimonials of those impacted directly by COVID-19. Premier Francois Legault shared the 30-second spot — the story of a man named Francis, a COVID-19 survivor in his 50s. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot

While COVID-19 case numbers soar across the country, Quebec is making a proposal that would allow family gatherings this Christmas, and British Columbia is seeing a large policy change.

Quebec is proposing a ‘moral contract’ for the Christmas holidays.

Premier Francois Legault said if Quebecers isolate for one week before Christmas, and one week after, gatherings of up to 10 people will be permitted for four days — December 24th to the 27th.

Quebec’s director of public health is still stressing that in the midst of the pandemic, the fewer gatherings the better.

Legault is asking employers to be flexible around the holiday period to allow workers that time to isolate.

The province also announced its schools will switch to distance learning a few days earlier to allow for isolation, and strict lockdown measures to keep bars, restaurant dining rooms, and gyms closed until January 11th.

In British Columbia, where it’s now mandatory, with few exceptions, to wear face coverings in public spaces.

BC’s top doctor, Bonnie Henry, also announced further restrictions on social gatherings until at least December 7th after surging cases of the virus.

B.C. reported 538 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. Quebec reported 1,207 new infections.

