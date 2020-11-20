Loading articles...

Pfizer, BioNTech applying for emergency approval by U.S. drug administration for COVID vaccine Friday

A general view of Pfizer Manufacturing Belgium in Puurs, Belgium, Monday, Nov. 9, 2020. Pfizer said Monday that early results from its coronavirus vaccine suggest the shots may be a surprisingly robust 90% effective at preventing COVID-19, putting the company on track to apply later this month for emergency-use approval from the Food and Drug Administration in the United States. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)

Pfizer and its German partner, BioNTech, will apply for emergency approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for their COVID-19 vaccine Friday.

Earlier this week, the companies announced their vaccine is nearly 95 per cent effective.

Pfizer’s CEO said his company will have tens of millions of doses within a few weeks.

The application and clinical trial data will be reviewed by an independent board of scientists before approval is granted.

|
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
City Streets: There's a collision at Jane and Wilson. SB, EB and WB traffic is reduced to a single lane at the inte…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 50 minutes ago
Already 13°C at #Toronto YYZ (as of 6am Nov. 20) The average morning low is MINUS 1! Enjoy the warmth. Cooler for…
Latest Weather
Read more