Pfizer, BioNTech applying for emergency approval by U.S. drug administration for COVID vaccine Friday
by The Associated Press
Posted Nov 20, 2020 6:36 am EST
A general view of Pfizer Manufacturing Belgium in Puurs, Belgium, Monday, Nov. 9, 2020. Pfizer said Monday that early results from its coronavirus vaccine suggest the shots may be a surprisingly robust 90% effective at preventing COVID-19, putting the company on track to apply later this month for emergency-use approval from the Food and Drug Administration in the United States. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)
Pfizer and its German partner, BioNTech, will apply for emergency approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for their COVID-19 vaccine Friday.
Earlier this week, the companies announced their vaccine is nearly 95 per cent effective.
Pfizer’s CEO said his company will have tens of millions of doses within a few weeks.
The application and clinical trial data will be reviewed by an independent board of scientists before approval is granted.