Loading articles...

Israel PM to undergo routine exam under sedation

Last Updated Nov 20, 2020 at 2:28 am EST

JERUSALEM — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will undergo a routine examination of his digestive tract on Friday while under sedation, his office said.

Defence Minister Benny Gantz will serve as acting prime minister during the examination, it said.

Netanyahu and Gantz are political rivals who battled to a stalemate in three hard-fought elections in less than a year. They formed an emergency unity government earlier this year to combat the coronavirus, but the coalition has been mired in political infighting.

Under the unity agreement, Gantz is to become prime minister next November, but many Israelis expect new elections before then.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Yesterday at 08:28 PM
EB 401 at Bayview in the express 2 right lanes are blocked by an ongoing police investigation #HWY401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 15 minutes ago
Good Friday morning! Another warm, windy day. We’ll have more sunshine today than yesterday! Heads up for Sunday. T…
Latest Weather
Read more