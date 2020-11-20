Loading articles...

How major US stock indexes fared Friday

Last Updated Nov 20, 2020 at 5:14 pm EST

Wall Street closed out an up-and-down week on a down note Friday, handing the S&P 500 its first weekly loss in three weeks.

Technology, financial and industrial companies drove much of the selling, which turned volatile in the final hour of regular trading. Treasury yields were mostly lower, a sign of caution in the market. Stock indexes around the world made modest moves.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 fell 24.33 points, or 0.7%, to 3,557.54.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average slid 219.75 points, or 0.7%, to 29,263.48.

The Nasdaq composite gave up an early gain and dropped 49.74 points, or 0.4%, to 11,854.97.

The Russell 2000 small-cap index rose 1.21 points, or 0.1%, to 1,785.34.

For the week:

The S&P 500 fell 27.61 points, or 0.8%.

The Dow dropped 216.33 points, or 0.7%.

The Nasdaq rose 25.68 points, or 0.2%.

The Russell 2000 gained 41.30 points, or 2.4%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 326.76 points, or 10.1%.

The Dow is up 725.04 points, or 2.5%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,882.36 points, or 32.1%.

The Russell 2000 is up 116.87 points, or 7%.

The Associated Press

