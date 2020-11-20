How is QAnon coping with Trump’s loss?

In today’s Big Story podcast, as you might imagine, QAnon supporters believed that Donald Trump would handily win re-election. When he didn’t, it blew a hole in the conspirac–hah, of course it didn’t. New theories popped up to take its place, new ‘loaves’ were baked. New enemies were found. What can we learn from how the world’s most dangerous conspiracy adapts to overwhelming evidence to the contrary? And can we find ways to help believers see the evidence in front of them?

GUEST: Justin Ling

