Loading articles...

Holiday festivities happening in the GTA while you practice social distancing

Last Updated Nov 20, 2020 at 9:55 am EST

Christmas ornaments on a tree. GETTY IMAGES/Arijit Mondal

The holiday spirit is in full force this weekend around the GTA for those feeling festive, while practicing social distancing.

We are about two weeks away from December — but that’s not stopping some businesses from celebrating the holidays early.

If you are feeling the need for impressive light displays, you have a couple of options.

There’s a large drive-thru Christmas lights trail in Markham called ‘Journey into Enchantment’ at the Angus Glen Golf Club.

It’s located at 10080 Kennedy Road, running Monday to Thursday 5:30pm – 10:30pm, Friday to Saturday 5:30pm – 11:30pm, and Sunday 5:30pm – 10:30pm.

 

The Canadian Tire Christmas trail at Pioneer Village has been extended until the new year.

You can go Monday to Thursday, Sunday from 5pm-10pm, and Friday to Saturday 5pm-11pm, at 1000 Murray Ross Parkway, North York.

 

The Toronto Zoo is turning it’s courtyard into a holiday marketplace on Friday night.

At the Fairmont Royal York, the Thirsty Elf Patio has popped up — you can sip on drinks like ‘Rum Rum Rudolph’ and the ‘Chrismoose Vacation Cocktail.’

At the Distillery District, the trees are lit — where despite being outside, you will need to wear a mask.

You can also find some lit-up trees inside the Eaton Centre.

 

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 8 minutes ago
City Streets: In Mississauga, NB Mavis at the 403 - two left lanes are blocked with a collision. The left lane is a…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 07:47 AM
Enjoy the warmth today! Well above average for a Nov. 20th. Things turn quite dicey for Sunday with rain/snow/freez…
Latest Weather
Read more