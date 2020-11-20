Holiday festivities happening in the GTA while you practice social distancing

The holiday spirit is in full force this weekend around the GTA for those feeling festive, while practicing social distancing.

We are about two weeks away from December — but that’s not stopping some businesses from celebrating the holidays early.

If you are feeling the need for impressive light displays, you have a couple of options.

There’s a large drive-thru Christmas lights trail in Markham called ‘Journey into Enchantment’ at the Angus Glen Golf Club.

It’s located at 10080 Kennedy Road, running Monday to Thursday 5:30pm – 10:30pm, Friday to Saturday 5:30pm – 11:30pm, and Sunday 5:30pm – 10:30pm.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Journey into Enchantment (@journeyintoenchantment)

The Canadian Tire Christmas trail at Pioneer Village has been extended until the new year.

You can go Monday to Thursday, Sunday from 5pm-10pm, and Friday to Saturday 5pm-11pm, at 1000 Murray Ross Parkway, North York.

The Toronto Zoo is turning it’s courtyard into a holiday marketplace on Friday night.

Our Holiday Enrichment Giving Tree is now up in the Zoo’s Front Courtyard ???? Our Holiday Marketplace begins this Friday ???? See https://t.co/UpvIdpfhbE for details and timed-tickets. pic.twitter.com/Sxhk6BKFBk — The Toronto Zoo (@TheTorontoZoo) November 17, 2020

Our NEW Santa and Caribou Meet and Greet Wild Encounter is now available! ❄️???????? On this festive Arctic adventure, you will enjoy a guided tour of the Tundra Trek, get up close to the real-life “Rudolph” and meet Santa himself! Details: https://t.co/T4EkCBx6NY. #TZWildEncounters pic.twitter.com/wcieWQB6Qa — The Toronto Zoo (@TheTorontoZoo) November 18, 2020

At the Fairmont Royal York, the Thirsty Elf Patio has popped up — you can sip on drinks like ‘Rum Rum Rudolph’ and the ‘Chrismoose Vacation Cocktail.’

You asked, and our elves deliver! ????????????⁣

⁣

❗️THAT IS RIGHT…THE THIRSTY ELF IS RETURNING❗️⁣

⁣

Stay tuned for more details coming very soon on our socially distanced approved OUTDOOR Thirsty Elf holiday bar. ????????????⁣

⁣#RYHFestive #FestiveFairmont #TheThirstyElf pic.twitter.com/7dpyWt7BCi — Fairmont Royal York (@FairmontRYH) November 12, 2020

At the Distillery District, the trees are lit — where despite being outside, you will need to wear a mask.

Tonight, we marked the start of the holiday season and #DistilleryWinterVillage with the lighting of our 44-foot Christmas Tree! ????✨ Now until March 31, experience a winter wonderland with starlit canopies, outdoor dining chalets, festive music and more! https://t.co/p7OhArCpY8 pic.twitter.com/Fid5oHz1RB — Distillery District (@DistilleryTO) November 12, 2020

You can also find some lit-up trees inside the Eaton Centre.