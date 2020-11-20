Hibbett: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) _ Hibbett Sports Inc. (HIBB) on Friday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $25.3 million.

The Birmingham, Alabama-based company said it had net income of $1.47 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1.45 per share.

The sporting goods retailer posted revenue of $331.4 million in the period.

Hibbett shares have climbed 50% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 61% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HIBB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HIBB

The Associated Press