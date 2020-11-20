Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Feds charge man in armed robbery of Kardashian pal Cheban
by The Associated Press
Posted Nov 20, 2020 6:15 pm EST
Last Updated Nov 20, 2020 at 6:28 pm EST
NEW YORK — Federal authorities in New York City have brought charges in the armed robbery of Jonathan Cheban, a reality TV pal of Kim Kardashian.
Victor Rivera is accused of stealing a $250,000 watch at gunpoint from Cheban, the self-styled culinary influencer known as “Foodgod.” Cheban has appeared on “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” and other shows.
The suspect was arrested in Miami on Friday and will go before a judge there early next week, prosecutors said. There was no immediate word on whether Rivera has a lawyer.
The holdup occurred in August when Cheban was arriving at a friend’s house in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey, police said. Two men approached and asked for the time before pulling a gun and making off with the victim’s Richard Mille timepiece, police said.
Rivera, 29, also is charged in another robbery involving a Richard Mille watch in June in New York. Prosecutors say a victim was shot and wounded in that incident.