Elderly man dies after drowning in his backyard in Thornhill

An elderly man has died after drowning in a backyard in Thornhill.

York Regional Police say that a man in his 70’s was pulled from a pond in a backyard in the area of Bayview Avenue and John Street around 6:30 p.m. on Friday.

Police say the man’s wife called police after she hadn’t seen her husband in some time. She says he went down to the pond do some maintenance.

Officers and firefighters arrived a short-time later and were able to pull him out of the water. They rushed him to the hospital but he did not respond to life saving measures.

The death is not being ruled as suspicious.