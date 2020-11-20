Donald Trump Jr. has tested positive for coronavirus

The presidents eldest son has coronavirus.

Multiple news outlets are reporting that, after initially avoiding the virus when close family members were testing positive, Donald Trump Jr. has now tested positive himself.

Earlier this week @DonaldJTrumpJr

tested positive for coronavirus and has been quarantining at a private location, I’m told. He’s following all medically recommended COVID-19 guidelines, a spokesperson says. — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) November 20, 2020

He is reportedly asymptomatic and has been quarantining in a private location since learning he had the virus earlier this week. He is following all medically recommended guidelines.

Trump Jr. becomes the fourth member of president Donald Trump’s immediate family to become infected with COVID-19.

The president, his wife and first lady Melania, and their son Barron have all recovered from the virus.