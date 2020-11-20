Loading articles...

Donald Trump Jr. has tested positive for coronavirus

Last Updated Nov 20, 2020 at 7:02 pm EST

FILE - This June 23, 2020 file photo, Donald Trump Jr. speaks before President Donald Trump arrives to speak to a group of young Republicans at Dream City Church in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

The presidents eldest son has coronavirus.

Multiple news outlets are reporting that, after initially avoiding the virus when close family members were testing positive, Donald Trump Jr. has now tested positive himself.

He is reportedly asymptomatic and has been quarantining in a private location since learning he had the virus earlier this week. He is following all medically recommended guidelines.

Trump Jr. becomes the fourth member of president Donald Trump’s immediate family to become infected with COVID-19.

The president, his wife and first lady Melania, and their son Barron have all recovered from the virus.

