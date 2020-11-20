Cowabunga! Toronto sinkhole turns bright green after inspection

It’s like something out of a Ninja Turtles movie.

A glowing, bright green water inside of a downtown Toronto sinkhole, found north of Hastings Avenue off Gerrard Street, certainly makes for cool and memorable videos and pictures but the City says, this is common procedure.

“Toronto Water staff inspected the sinkhole yesterday evening. Sinkholes can be the result of a damaged or collapsed sewer,” a City spokesperson told 680NEWS.

“In order to determine if the sinkhole is connected to the underlying sewer, a dye test was conducted using a green non-toxic dye, which is added to the sinkhole while monitoring the closest manhole downstream to look for traces of the dye in the sewer.”

The City said that’s exactly why the water in the sinkhole appears to be green.

City workers used CCTV in the sewer on Friday morning to determine the source of the issue, adding that repairs will begin once the source of the sinkhole is confirmed.

The Ghostbusters won’t need to be called in just yet.