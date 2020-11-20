Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Canadian Press NewsAlert: Ontario moving Toronto, Peel Region into lockdown
by The Canadian Press
Posted Nov 20, 2020 3:42 pm EST
Last Updated Nov 20, 2020 at 3:44 pm EST
TORONTO — Ontario is moving the COVID-19 hot spots of Toronto and Peel Region into lock down starting Monday.
Schools and child care centres will remain open.
Premier Doug Ford said earlier this week that new restrictions were needed to help preserve hospital capacity and protect residents of long-term care homes.
The stricter measures come as Ontario reports 1,418 new cases of COVID-19 today, along with eight new deaths related to the virus.
The government said there were 400 new cases in Peel Region, 393 in Toronto and 168 in York Region.
The latest figures have pushed the province over the 100,000 case mark, for a total of 100,790 infections.
More to come.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 20, 2020.
The Canadian Press
