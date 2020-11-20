Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Burlington hospital declares COVID-19 outbreak, four test positive
by The Canadian Press
Posted Nov 20, 2020 7:44 am EST
Work begins on building the a temporary COVID-19 facility outside Joseph Brant Hospital in Burlington, March 31, 2020. Image Credit: FACEBOOK/Joseph Brant Hospital
A hospital in Burlington has declared an outbreak in one of its inpatient units after three health-care workers and one patient tested positive for COVID-19.
Joseph Brant Hospital said all patients and staff who have been exposed at the units are being contacted and tested.
It said the affected staff are currently self-isolating at home and will not return to work until their self-isolation period is complete and they are asymptomatic.
Province has hit critical mark of COVID-19 patients in ICU: OHA
The hospital said it has taken additional measures, such as daily deep cleaning of the unit and monitoring patients for symptoms.
It said it has also closed the unit to visitors, with limited exceptions.
Halton Public Health, which covers the area the hospital is in, reported 39 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, 16 of which were in Burlington.
